A video showcasing underway operations on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 07:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966507
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-VX022-4825
|Filename:
|DOD_111068988
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Locked In: George Washington Conducts Underway Operations, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.