    Locked In: George Washington Conducts Underway Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing underway operations on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 07:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966507
    VIRIN: 250612-N-VX022-4825
    Filename: DOD_111068988
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Locked In: George Washington Conducts Underway Operations, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    VERTREP
    Flight Operations At Sea
    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    Aircraft carrier (CVN)

