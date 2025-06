405th AFSB proud to serve, support on Army’s 250th birthday: 42 Team 405 people tell why

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The people of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade are extremely proud to serve in the U.S. Army, providing materiel enterprise support to Army Soldiers and joint forces throughout Europe and Africa. And Team 405 is especially proud to serve on this special year and special day – the Army’s 250th birthday. As we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday – 42 of our people from Team 405 – Soldiers, Army civilians and host nation employees in five countries across Europe – tell us why.



Laiza Correa Sboron

Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/282559



Femi Sopein

General Supply Specialist, LRC Stuttgart

www.army.mil/article/282708



Manfred Muller

Works Council Deputy Chairman, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/282900



Kevin Hovis

Senior Engineer, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/283095



Ron Louallen

Quality Assurance Specialist, AFSBn-Germany

www.army.mil/article/283345



Andrea Chidini

Logistics Management Specialist, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/283383



Cecilia Balleri

Supply Technician, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/283538



Raffaele Pallaro

Motor Vehicle Operator Leader, LRC Italy

www.army.mil/article/283618



Cpl. Maggie Wilson

Human Resources NCO, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/283627



Ken Chang

General Engineer

www.army.mil/article/283167



Kailyn Baker-Smith

Transportation Specialist, LRC Poland

www.army.mil/article/283654



Sandra Controzzi

Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, LRC Italy

www.army.mil/article/283731



Charles Drum

Support Operations Specialist, AFSBn-Germany

www.army.mil/article/283766



Zsofia Tosi

Supply Technician, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz

www.army.mil/article/283800



Adreaell Ray

Central Issue Facility Chief, LRC Stuttgart

www.army.mil/article/283835



Maya Hunt

Lead Supply Technician, LRC Ansbach

www.army.mil/article/283694



Dan Gwinn

Supply Officer, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/284022



CW4 Teflon Wint

Senior Supply System Technician, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/284289



Bruno Barletta

Quality Assurance Specialist, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/284335



Charis Ford

Plans and Operations, LRC Italy

www.army.mil/article/284367



Suzanne Ryan

General Engineer, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/283197



Silvia Paolini

Supply Clerk, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/284408



Haciba Lathrache

Administration Support Assistant, LRC Wiesbaden

www.army.mil/article/284436



Lisa Mayer-Wekerle

Transportation Assistant, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz

www.army.mil/article/284462



Carina Sweney

Supply Technician, LRC Wiesbaden

www.army.mil/article/284524



Cristiano Dias

TMP Dispatcher, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz

www.army.mil/article/284526



Miles Wilhelm

Logistics Management Specialist, LRC Stuttgart

www.army.mil/article/284564



Gary Alderman

Transportation Assistant, LRC Wiesbaden

www.army.mil/article/284665



Nicole Anderson

Administrative Support Assistant, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz

www.army.mil/article/284693



Jen Jefferson-Dupre

Workforce Management Specialist, LRC Italy

www.army.mil/article/284698



Colin Greene

Transportation Assistant, LRC Stuttgart

www.army.mil/article/284777



Carol Matthews

Acquisition Management Specialist, LRC Poland

www.army.mil/article/284778



Ivelisse Rodriguez

Drivers Testing and Training Station Supervisor, LRC Italy

www.army.mil/article/285014



Goran Dmitric

Motor Vehicle Operator, LRC Ansbach

www.army.mil/article/285049



Fabian Vanhaecht

Autobody Technician, LRC Benelux

www.army.mil/article/285241



Jen Golden

Administrative Assistant, LRC Ansbach

www.army.mil/article/285283



Tyler Nemchick

Transportation Program Manager, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/285290



Daniel Paetzold

Logistics Management Specialist, AFSBn-Germany

www.army.mil/article/285352



Ed Romain

Supply and Services Chief, LRC Stuttgart

www.army.mil/article/285405



Celine McCreery

Brigade Accountant, 405th AFSB

www.army.mil/article/285928



Mandy Rockette Romanek

Quality Assurance Team Lead, AFSBn-Benelux

www.army.mil/article/286087



Massimo Carpina

Deputy Support Operations, AFSBn-Africa

www.army.mil/article/286152