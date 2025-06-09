2nd Brigade Combat Team’s CBRN R&S Platoon Completes Sensitive Site Assessment during Collective Validation

Soldiers with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division complete a sensitive site assessment during their collective validation June 11, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. CBRN R&S Platoons are equipped with advanced sensors and analytical tools to detect, identify, and characterize CBRN agents, including chemical warfare agents, biological agents, radiological materials, and nuclear weapons. This validation, the first in the XVIII Airborne Corps, assessed the R&S Platoon on multiple CBRN-related tasks: Locate and Survey, CBRN Sensitive Site Assessment, Technical Decontamination, and a Radiological Survey. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966448
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-UF517-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_111068005
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
