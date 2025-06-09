Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade Combat Team’s CBRN R&S Platoon Completes Sensitive Site Assessment during Collective Validation

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division complete a sensitive site assessment during their collective validation June 11, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. CBRN R&S Platoons are equipped with advanced sensors and analytical tools to detect, identify, and characterize CBRN agents, including chemical warfare agents, biological agents, radiological materials, and nuclear weapons. This validation, the first in the XVIII Airborne Corps, assessed the R&S Platoon on multiple CBRN-related tasks: Locate and Survey, CBRN Sensitive Site Assessment, Technical Decontamination, and a Radiological Survey. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966448
    VIRIN: 250611-A-UF517-1102
    Filename: DOD_111068005
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s CBRN R&S Platoon Completes Sensitive Site Assessment during Collective Validation, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN, Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, Validation, Army

