10th Mountain Division Executes First CBRN R&S Platoon Validation in XVIII Airborne Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966447" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division execute their first validation June 10, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. CBRN R&S Platoons are equipped with advanced sensors and analytical tools to detect, identify, and characterize CBRN agents, including chemical warfare agents, biological agents, radiological materials, and nuclear weapons. This validation, the first in the XVIII Airborne Corps, assessed the R&S Platoon on its ability to deploy, protect, and mitigate decontamination for maneuver elements such as the Infantry. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)