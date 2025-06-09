10th Mountain Division Executes First CBRN R&S Platoon Validation in XVIII Airborne Corps

Soldiers with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division execute their first validation June 10, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. CBRN R&S Platoons are equipped with advanced sensors and analytical tools to detect, identify, and characterize CBRN agents, including chemical warfare agents, biological agents, radiological materials, and nuclear weapons. This validation, the first in the XVIII Airborne Corps, assessed the R&S Platoon on its ability to deploy, protect, and mitigate decontamination for maneuver elements such as the Infantry. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|06.10.2025
|06.11.2025 17:26
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
