    Relentless Valor 2025 B-roll (1 of 3)

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, in coordination with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron from Luke AFB, Arizona, conducted Relentless Valor 2025, a large-scale joint medical exercise at Wright-Patterson AFB that simulated medical operations post invasion in a contested space, June 6-7, 2025. Elements of the exercise included infantry, air mobility, medical casualty response and evacuation, and mishap personnel recovery.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966442
    VIRIN: 250607-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_111067828
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: OHIO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relentless Valor 2025 B-roll (1 of 3), by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    lethality
    Team Wright-Patt
    contentcollectionweek
    Relentless Valor 2025

