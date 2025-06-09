F-15EX Visits Selfridge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week we are hosting a Site Activation Task Force, a key milestone in planning Selfridge’s role in tomorrow’s fight, and as part of that, we are also hosting an F-15EX Eagle II from DCMA Boeing.

Visualizing the aircraft on our flight line is more than impressive —it’s giving planners insight into the facilities and infrastructure upgrades we will need to support both the F-15EX and the KC-46 Pegasus, the primary reason for their visit this week.

The beginning of all our exciting changes are already in motion, securing our transition to two of the most advanced airframes in the U.S. Defense arsenal.