This week we are hosting a Site Activation Task Force, a key milestone in planning Selfridge’s role in tomorrow’s fight, and as part of that, we are also hosting an F-15EX Eagle II from DCMA Boeing.
Visualizing the aircraft on our flight line is more than impressive —it’s giving planners insight into the facilities and infrastructure upgrades we will need to support both the F-15EX and the KC-46 Pegasus, the primary reason for their visit this week.
The beginning of all our exciting changes are already in motion, securing our transition to two of the most advanced airframes in the U.S. Defense arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966435
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-JK012-7706
|Filename:
|DOD_111067698
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15EX Visits Selfridge, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
