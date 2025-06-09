Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15EX Visits Selfridge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    This week we are hosting a Site Activation Task Force, a key milestone in planning Selfridge’s role in tomorrow’s fight, and as part of that, we are also hosting an F-15EX Eagle II from DCMA Boeing.
    Visualizing the aircraft on our flight line is more than impressive —it’s giving planners insight into the facilities and infrastructure upgrades we will need to support both the F-15EX and the KC-46 Pegasus, the primary reason for their visit this week.
    The beginning of all our exciting changes are already in motion, securing our transition to two of the most advanced airframes in the U.S. Defense arsenal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966435
    VIRIN: 250611-F-JK012-7706
    Filename: DOD_111067698
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15EX Visits Selfridge, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    KC-46
    F-15 EX Eagle II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download