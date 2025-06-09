Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct M17 Range Qualification

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command headquarters staff conducted M17 pistol qualifications, June 5, 2025, completing with 100 percent of the team qualified as first time GOs. The training maintains the readiness of the Soldiers who additionally function in support roles to meet unit anti-terrorism requirements.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:23
    TAGS

    M17
    Range Qualification
    Anthony L. Taylor
    U.S. Army Reserve
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support

