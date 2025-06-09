Soldiers conduct M17 Range Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command headquarters staff conducted M17 pistol qualifications, June 5, 2025, completing with 100 percent of the team qualified as first time GOs. The training maintains the readiness of the Soldiers who additionally function in support roles to meet unit anti-terrorism requirements.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)