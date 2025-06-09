Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FGS Datteln neutralizes a Danish mine during BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 10, 2025) The German Frankenthal-class minehunter Datteln (M1068) neutralizes a Danish mine in the Baltic Sea as part of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasure Group 1's mission during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 10, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966380
    VIRIN: 250610-N-NO901-2009
    PIN: 2009
    Filename: DOD_111066479
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    BALTOPS25

