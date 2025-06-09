FGS Datteln neutralizes a Danish mine during BALTOPS 25

BALTIC SEA (June 10, 2025) The German Frankenthal-class minehunter Datteln (M1068) neutralizes a Danish mine in the Baltic Sea as part of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasure Group 1's mission during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 10, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966380
|VIRIN:
|250610-N-NO901-2009
|PIN:
|2009
|Filename:
|DOD_111066479
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
