Reel; U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality

U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches with Charlie company, 1st battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conduct training at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, May 02, 2025. AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, along with UH-60 Blackhawks deploy for air assault and medevac missions while providing reconnaissance, close combat support, troop movement and logistical supply, which are all critical for supporting both defensive and rapid-response operations globally. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia’s investment in its defense and cooperation with the U.S. strengthens deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video reel by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)



["Disaster" by Taheda is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]