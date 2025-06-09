U.S. Army Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about the AH-64 Apache at Camp Ādaži, Latvia, May 02, 2025. Aviation assets from the Combat Aviation Brigade serve as a significant force multiplier for Latvia and NATO, providing the capability to move troops quickly, deliver firepower precisely, and respond flexibly across varied terrain. In a high-threat environment, this agility is essential for deterring aggression and defending forward. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
["Anthem Overdrive - No Backing Vocals" by Solis is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 08:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966351
|VIRIN:
|250527-Z-FK430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111065835
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video Products; U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches roar through Latvia demonstrating lethality, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
