    2-153rd Run with Guatemalan Counterparts

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, join alongside their Guatemalan counterparts for an early morning run at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 8, 2025.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966234
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-YO076-1028
    Filename: DOD_111063808
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, 2-153rd Run with Guatemalan Counterparts, by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    Run
    153rd Infantry
    ARANG
    2-153rd

