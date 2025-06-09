2-153rd Run with Guatemalan Counterparts

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, join alongside their Guatemalan counterparts for an early morning run at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 8, 2025.
(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)
Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 14:43
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:00:33
Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
