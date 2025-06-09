Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvian State Partners Redeploy Home from Selfridge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Major General Kaspars Pudāns, the Latvian Army Chief of Defense, and Latvian army personnel, board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and depart for home following a joint training mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 9, 2025. The exercise was part of the Michigan National Guard’s State Partnership Program with the Republic of Latvia, which strengthens military cooperation and enhances regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966200
    VIRIN: 250609-F-JK012-1755
    Filename: DOD_111062969
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian State Partners Redeploy Home from Selfridge, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download