Latvian State Partners Redeploy Home from Selfridge

Major General Kaspars Pudāns, the Latvian Army Chief of Defense, and Latvian army personnel, board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and depart for home following a joint training mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 9, 2025. The exercise was part of the Michigan National Guard’s State Partnership Program with the Republic of Latvia, which strengthens military cooperation and enhances regional security. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)