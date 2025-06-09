Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the beginning to the end, 30 years of being Air Power ambassadors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    (Ret.) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Dave Stilwell, the first PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team commander, and Capt. Ethan Smith, its final commander, reflect on the team’s origins and deactivation. Based out of the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, the team launched in 1995 as the first to fly the Block 50 F-16 in demonstrations. For 30 years, it served as the premier U.S. aerial demonstration team in the Indo-Pacific. On May 30, 2025, the team flew its final performance—marking a milestone in Misawa’s ongoing modernization to bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966181
    VIRIN: 250609-F-YW474-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062461
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the beginning to the end, 30 years of being Air Power ambassadors, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download