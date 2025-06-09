ORP Kościuszko sails in the Baltic Sea during BALTOPS 25

BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2025) The Polish navy frigate ORP Kościuszko sails in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) as ships sail in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
