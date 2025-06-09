Polish navy conducts medevac training during BALTOPS 25

BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2025) Polish navy sailors conduct a medevac training during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966150
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-NO901-1003
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111062234
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
