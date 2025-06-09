BALTOPS 25 ships sail in formation

BALTIC SEA (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) sail in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
