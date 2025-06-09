BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2025) Polish navy sailors rappel from aircraft as they support exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966148
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-NO901-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111062219
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish navy sailors support BALTOPS 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.