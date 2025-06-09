Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish navy sailors support BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2025) Polish navy sailors rappel from aircraft as they support exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    BALTOPS25

