Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ground and Air Teams Train Together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, conduct sling load training with Alpha and Bravo Batteries, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 9, 2025. The exercise trains artillery crews on rigging six M119 Howitzers to UH-60 Black Hawks and the participating aviation crews on executing precision guidance calls.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 22:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966117
    VIRIN: 250609-Z-YO076-2001
    Filename: DOD_111061770
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground and Air Teams Train Together, by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sling load
    Arkansas
    ARANG
    206th Field Artillery Regiment
    185th AHB
    M1119 Howitzers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download