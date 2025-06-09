Ground and Air Teams Train Together

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, conduct sling load training with Alpha and Bravo Batteries, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 9, 2025. The exercise trains artillery crews on rigging six M119 Howitzers to UH-60 Black Hawks and the participating aviation crews on executing precision guidance calls.
(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966117
|VIRIN:
|250609-Z-YO076-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111061770
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
