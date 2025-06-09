3rd MAW Leaders Hike Telegraph Pass

U.S. Marine Corps leaders with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) hike Telegraph Pass near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2025. This hike was conducted as a part of the 3rd MAW Senior Enlisted Summit that was held at MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966087
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-CC021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111061195
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
