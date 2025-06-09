Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW Leaders Hike Telegraph Pass

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Castro 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps leaders with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) hike Telegraph Pass near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 9, 2025. This hike was conducted as a part of the 3rd MAW Senior Enlisted Summit that was held at MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Castro)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966087
    VIRIN: 250520-M-CC021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111061195
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    Leaders
    Yuma
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Arizona
    USMC News

