    Motorcycle Safety

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes 

    Naval Safety Command

    Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Adam Terrell, assigned to Naval Safety Command, shares a few tips about motorcycle safety. Motorcycle safety plays a critical role in the naval enterprise’s commitment to preventing fatalities and ensuring mission readiness. The Naval Safety Command is partnering with naval leadership, Sailors and Marines and law enforcement, among others, to help spread the word and encourage safe riding practices. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966038
    VIRIN: 250606-N-OL632-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060432
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

