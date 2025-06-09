video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Adam Terrell, assigned to Naval Safety Command, shares a few tips about motorcycle safety. Motorcycle safety plays a critical role in the naval enterprise’s commitment to preventing fatalities and ensuring mission readiness. The Naval Safety Command is partnering with naval leadership, Sailors and Marines and law enforcement, among others, to help spread the word and encourage safe riding practices. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)