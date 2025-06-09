Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Adam Terrell, assigned to Naval Safety Command, shares a few tips about motorcycle safety. Motorcycle safety plays a critical role in the naval enterprise’s commitment to preventing fatalities and ensuring mission readiness. The Naval Safety Command is partnering with naval leadership, Sailors and Marines and law enforcement, among others, to help spread the word and encourage safe riding practices. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966038
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-OL632-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111060432
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Safety, by PO2 Felix Castillo Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
