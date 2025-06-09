Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday 250th - The Army Legacy

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Joseph Billups, Erica Parker, Dan Robinson and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The U.S. Army 250 Year History - This We'll Defend

    The Army Story - The Full Legacy of the U.S. Army 1775 to Present
    For 250 Years the U.S. Army has defended its people, land and the American way of life.

    This We'll Defend!

    Join us as we celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966032
    VIRIN: 250609-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060336
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday 250th - The Army Legacy, by Joseph Billups, Erica Parker, Dan Robinson and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #army250

