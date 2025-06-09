Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rail Offloading in Jessup, Maryland for Army 250th Birthday

    JESSUP, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army vehicles including M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are offloaded from rail cars at the CSX rail yard in Jessup, Maryland, June 9, 2025. The equipment traveled just under 2,000 miles from Fort Cavazos, Texas, as part of the Army 250th birthday parade later this week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JESSUP, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Rail Offloading in Jessup, Maryland for Army 250th Birthday, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III Armored Corps
    Washington D.C.
    Army 250 Birthday

