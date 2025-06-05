U.S. personnel operate GARC in support of BALTOPS 25

BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) Operators from Special Boat Team 22 and U.S. government-contracted systems engineers deploy and operate a Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in the Baltic Sea, June 06, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Ryan LeCompte)
