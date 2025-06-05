U.S. personnel operate GARC in support of BALTOPS 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965952" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) Operators from Special Boat Team 22 and U.S. government-contracted systems engineers deploy and operate a Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in the Baltic Sea, June 06, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Ryan LeCompte)