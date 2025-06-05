Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. personnel operate GARC in support of BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan LeCompte 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) Operators from Special Boat Team 22 and U.S. government-contracted systems engineers deploy and operate a Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) in the Baltic Sea, June 06, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Ryan LeCompte)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 05:17
    Location: BALTIC SEA

