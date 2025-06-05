Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and civilian participants tackle the challenging 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March in Medford, Oregon, June 8, 2025, carrying 24-pound rucksacks in honor of the Army's 250th anniversary. The century-old military endurance test brought together 101 participants from multiple installations, including Oregon Air National Guard wings and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, testing their ability to remain combat-ready after completing the demanding route. Local recruiters presented awards to top finishers, highlighting the event's dual purpose of honoring military tradition while strengthening community ties between the National Guard and the citizens they serve.