Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and civilian participants tackle the challenging 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March in Medford, Oregon, June 8, 2025, carrying 24-pound rucksacks in honor of the Army's 250th anniversary. The century-old military endurance test brought together 101 participants from multiple installations, including Oregon Air National Guard wings and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, testing their ability to remain combat-ready after completing the demanding route. Local recruiters presented awards to top finishers, highlighting the event's dual purpose of honoring military tradition while strengthening community ties between the National Guard and the citizens they serve.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965908
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|250608
|Filename:
|DOD_111057970
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge
No keywords found.