Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and civilian participants tackle the challenging 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March in Medford, Oregon, June 8, 2025, carrying 24-pound rucksacks in honor of the Army's 250th anniversary. The century-old military endurance test brought together 101 participants from multiple installations, including Oregon Air National Guard wings and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, testing their ability to remain combat-ready after completing the demanding route. Local recruiters presented awards to top finishers, highlighting the event's dual purpose of honoring military tradition while strengthening community ties between the National Guard and the citizens they serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965908
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 250608
    Filename: DOD_111057970
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download