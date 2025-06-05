Oregon Guard Honors Army's 250th with Century-Old Norwegian Endurance Challenge

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Participants gather at the start line in the pre-dawn light at U.S. Cellular Field in...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Participants gather at the start line in the pre-dawn light at U.S. Cellular Field in Medford, Ore., June 8, 2025, before beginning the Norwegian Foot March. The 18.6-mile endurance test, hosted by the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, attracted 101 military personnel and civilians carrying 24-pound rucksacks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the U.S. Army marks its 250th anniversary, Oregon National Guard Soldiers embraced a fitting tribute – completing one of the military's most demanding endurance tests that has challenged warriors for over a century. The Norwegian Foot March, first established in 1915, brought together 101 military personnel and civilians on June 8 to honor both Army heritage and the timeless standards of military readiness.



The 18.6-mile challenge, hosted by the Oregon Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, attracted participants from across the Pacific Northwest, including Soldiers, Airmen from Oregon's 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing, and even a Soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord who traveled from Washington state.



"It's a great event just for Soldier endurance and camaraderie," said 1st Lt. Ian Namu, the march organizer. "It's also the 250th Army anniversary, so it's kind of cool to celebrate that with an Army event like this."



The Norwegian military developed the foot march in 1915 to test whether Soldiers could complete long tactical movements while maintaining combat effectiveness – a standard that remains as relevant today as it was 110 years ago. Participants carried 24-pound rucksacks throughout the demanding route, with completion times determining badge qualification levels.



"The whole point of this isn't just to get the 18.6 miles done, but to actually be done and then ready for combat," Namu explained to participants before the pre-dawn start. "If you're smoked after this, maybe look at yourself and be like, 'Hey, I need to be like those older Soldiers back in 1915.'"



The event demonstrated exceptional joint service cooperation, with Air National Guard members from both Oregon wings participating alongside Army personnel. Senior Master Sgt. Justin Lafon from the 173rd Fighter Wing Medical Group claimed fourth place overall with a time of 3 hours and 48 minutes, showcasing the competitive spirit that transcended service branches.



Army leadership emphasized how the challenge reinforced the Guard's unique dual mission capabilities.

"This event really showcases how integrated our battalion is with the community," said Lt. Col. Heather Robinson, 1-186 Infantry Rear Detachment commander. "The Oregon National Guard is the military service of choice for many because our members live and work right here in communities like Medford. They serve their neighbors during disasters like wildland fires and deploy to protect our country – it's that dual mission that makes us unique."



The competition among military participants was fierce, with 2nd Lt. Wolfgang Seifer, the battalion's intelligence officer, claiming first place overall with a time of 3 hours and 19 minutes. Staff Sgt. Mitchell Sierra from 1-186 Infantry secured second place at 3:20, followed closely by Spc. Robert Rowland in third at 3:30.



For Namu, a Southern Oregon University graduate whose Outdoor Adventure Leadership degree proved invaluable in event planning, this marked his third Norwegian Foot March attempt. His personal journey reflected the Army value of perseverance – failing his first attempt, succeeding on his second, and now leading the event as an officer.



"First year I didn't pass. The second year I did pass," Namu recalled. "This will be my third one, and it's cool, I get to put it on now."



The event's success demonstrated the enduring relevance of traditional military standards in modern readiness training. Local military recruiters provided trophies for top finishers, recognizing excellence while highlighting career opportunities in the National Guard.



As the Army celebrates its 250th year of service to the nation, events like the Norwegian Foot March serve as powerful reminders that the fundamental requirements of military service – physical fitness, mental toughness, and combat readiness – remain unchanged. The Oregon National Guard's successful execution of this historic challenge proved that today's Soldiers continue to meet the demanding standards set by their predecessors over a century ago.



The tradition continues, connecting 2025's warriors with those who first shouldered rucksacks in 1915, unified by the timeless commitment to serve with strength, endurance, and unwavering readiness.





-30-