Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard’s O’Neill Competition Commemorates D-Day Heroism and Warrior Ethos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard participate in the O’Neill Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA, on June 6, 2025. The event pushed participants through a multi-level series of challenging military fundamentals—from ruck marches and weapons qualification to medical tasks and vehicle maintenance—designed to unify and strengthen the Warrior Ethos. The competition was a tribute to D-Day (Operation Overlord) and the legacy of LTC John C. O’Neill, a World War II combat engineer and D.C. Guardsman who helped breach enemy defenses on Omaha Beach in 1944. It's part of Annual Training, ensuring all Soldiers are prepared for challenging, relevant, and realistic missions to fight and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965884
    VIRIN: 250606-F-PL327-7688
    Filename: DOD_111057521
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard’s O’Neill Competition Commemorates D-Day Heroism and Warrior Ethos, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download