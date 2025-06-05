Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard participate in the O’Neill Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA, on June 6, 2025. The event pushed participants through a multi-level series of challenging military fundamentals—from ruck marches and weapons qualification to medical tasks and vehicle maintenance—designed to unify and strengthen the Warrior Ethos. The competition was a tribute to D-Day (Operation Overlord) and the legacy of LTC John C. O’Neill, a World War II combat engineer and D.C. Guardsman who helped breach enemy defenses on Omaha Beach in 1944. It's part of Annual Training, ensuring all Soldiers are prepared for challenging, relevant, and realistic missions to fight and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965884
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-PL327-7688
|Filename:
|DOD_111057521
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard’s O’Neill Competition Commemorates D-Day Heroism and Warrior Ethos, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
