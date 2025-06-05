The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett’s monthly broadcast focused on highlighting the installations premier training facilities, army-centric and family inspired events, as well as recruitment initiatives and Department of Defense employee recognition.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 20:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965819
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-LW200-6050
|Filename:
|DOD_111055976
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, June Coyote Community Connection, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.