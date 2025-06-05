Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June Coyote Community Connection

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett’s monthly broadcast focused on highlighting the installations premier training facilities, army-centric and family inspired events, as well as recruitment initiatives and Department of Defense employee recognition.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    readiness
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    people first
    Army 250

