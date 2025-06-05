Arkansas National Guard Medical Training on Military Service Animals

Arkansas National Guard medics train to treat military working dogs at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 6, 2025.
The hands-on training included inserting IVs, wrapping injuries, locating pulses, and more on a reactive canine mannequin, helping medics sharpen their skills to care for both Soldiers and their K-9 partners on the battlefield.
(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)
