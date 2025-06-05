Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guard Medical Training on Military Service Animals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard medics train to treat military working dogs at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 6, 2025.
    The hands-on training included inserting IVs, wrapping injuries, locating pulses, and more on a reactive canine mannequin, helping medics sharpen their skills to care for both Soldiers and their K-9 partners on the battlefield.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965801
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-YO076-1237
    Filename: DOD_111055769
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Medical Training on Military Service Animals, by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical training
    Medics
    Arkansas
    ARANG
    military service dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download