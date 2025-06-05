Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah- Army 250th Birthday Celebration Video

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Join us at 9:30AM on Saturday June 14, 2025 for the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration at the Army Reserve Center Parade Field and the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. Activities include military ceremonies, cake-cutting, live music, military vehicles and flyover, re-enactments, display booths, food and more! (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    #army250thbirthday # #alwaysthere #AlwaysReady #armyreserve #tooelearmydepot #dugwayprovingground #army #NGB #citizensoldier #utahnationalguard #nationalguard

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 13:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965781
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111055332
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Utah Army National Guard
    celebration
    Utah National Guard
    Fort Douglas Military Museum
    Army 250
    Army 250 Birthday

