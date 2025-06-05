Utah- Army 250th Birthday Celebration Video

Join us at 9:30AM on Saturday June 14, 2025 for the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration at the Army Reserve Center Parade Field and the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. Activities include military ceremonies, cake-cutting, live music, military vehicles and flyover, re-enactments, display booths, food and more! (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
#army250thbirthday # #alwaysthere #AlwaysReady #armyreserve #tooelearmydepot #dugwayprovingground #army #NGB #citizensoldier #utahnationalguard #nationalguard
