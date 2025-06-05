Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army tanks, vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers, and other equipment arrives to Washington D.C. to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 10:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 965769
    Filename: DOD_111054811
    Length: 00:09:48
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

