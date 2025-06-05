U.S. Army tanks, vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for parade

U.S. Army tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Paladin howitzers, and other equipment arrives to Washington D.C. to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army. The vehicles departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 10:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|965769
|Filename:
|DOD_111054811
|Length:
|00:09:48
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
