A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Soldiers compete in the 10th Mountain Division Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition at Fort Drum, New York, June 5-6, 2025. The two-day event tests the division’s top-performing junior leaders and Soldiers through a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges, including an expert physical fitness assessment, a stress shoot, a written exam, and a formal board interview. The winners will go on to represent the division at higher-level Army competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)