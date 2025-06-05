Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in a board and are questioned by Fort Drum leadership during the 10TH MTN DIV LI) Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 6, 2025. The military board is the final event of the competition to determine the best all-around candidate who will represent the 10TH MTN DIV (LI) in higher-level competitions (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965725
    VIRIN: 250606-A-HO064-7027
    Filename: DOD_111054111
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Competition, U.S. Army, Division, Fitness, Test, 10th Mountain Division

