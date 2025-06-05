A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in a board and are questioned by Fort Drum leadership during the 10TH MTN DIV LI) Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 6, 2025. The military board is the final event of the competition to determine the best all-around candidate who will represent the 10TH MTN DIV (LI) in higher-level competitions (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
