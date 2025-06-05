Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale AFB Game Warden

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Schwartz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron game warden, talks about the importance of his job and what the East Reservation has to offer at Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, April 23, 2025. Game wardens protect our wildlife, natural resources, and ensure Airmen and their families can safely enjoy the great outdoors on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 13:25
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Louisiana
    security forces
    game warden
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Barksdale Air Foce Base

