Staff Sgt. Matthew Schwartz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron game warden, talks about the importance of his job and what the East Reservation has to offer at Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, April 23, 2025. Game wardens protect our wildlife, natural resources, and ensure Airmen and their families can safely enjoy the great outdoors on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965658
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111052189
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale AFB Game Warden, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS
