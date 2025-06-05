Barksdale AFB Game Warden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Matthew Schwartz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron game warden, talks about the importance of his job and what the East Reservation has to offer at Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, April 23, 2025. Game wardens protect our wildlife, natural resources, and ensure Airmen and their families can safely enjoy the great outdoors on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)