    88th Civil Engineering Group B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Jeffery Harris

    88th Air Base Wing

    Electrical Systems Supervisor Troy Blessing of 88th Civil Engineering Group discusses how the 88 CEG air field lighting team and power production team maintain readiness at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2025. 88 CEG ensures readiness by maintaining the base's critical infrastructures. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Jeffery Harris)

    US

    readiness
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    AFMC2025
    contentcollectionweek

