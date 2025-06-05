88th Civil Engineering Group B-Roll

Electrical Systems Supervisor Troy Blessing of 88th Civil Engineering Group discusses how the 88 CEG air field lighting team and power production team maintain readiness at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2025. 88 CEG ensures readiness by maintaining the base's critical infrastructures. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Jeffery Harris)
