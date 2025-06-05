Vertical PHNSYIMF B-Roll - USS Hopper DDG 70

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (March 11, 2025) B-Roll video of shipyard operations leading up to and during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) undocking from Dry Dock 4 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Vertical footage of cranes, forklifts, and caisson.
PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy B-Roll by Camey Streff)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965505
|VIRIN:
|250311-N-BN515-2337
|Filename:
|DOD_111050028
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
