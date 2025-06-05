Vertical PHNSYIMF B-Roll - USS Hopper DDG 70

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (March 11, 2025) B-Roll video of shipyard operations leading up to and during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) undocking from Dry Dock 4 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Vertical footage of cranes, forklifts, and caisson.



PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy B-Roll by Camey Streff)