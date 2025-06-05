MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, conduct raid with VMM-363 during Southern Jackaroo (B-Roll))

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct a raid with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 30, 2025. Southern Jackaroo is an annual exercise held between the U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force designed to enhance interoperability and combined readiness with Allies and partners. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)