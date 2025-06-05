Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, conduct raid with VMM-363 during Southern Jackaroo (B-Roll))

    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    05.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct a raid with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 30, 2025. Southern Jackaroo is an annual exercise held between the U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force designed to enhance interoperability and combined readiness with Allies and partners. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965479
    VIRIN: 250530-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111049602
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, conduct raid with VMM-363 during Southern Jackaroo (B-Roll)), by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

