U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct a raid with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 30, 2025. Southern Jackaroo is an annual exercise held between the U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force designed to enhance interoperability and combined readiness with Allies and partners. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965479
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111049602
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, conduct raid with VMM-363 during Southern Jackaroo (B-Roll)), by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
