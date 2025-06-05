A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers compete in the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The first day of the competition included an expert physical fitness assessment, a stress shoot, and a written exam that tested the candidates' mental limits, physical limits, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)