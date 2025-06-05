Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division receive classroom instruction on the XM152 Mounted Machine Gun Optic at the Forge Integration Facility June 5, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The MMO is a versatile optic designed for use with the Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun that offers a wide field of view and magnification abilities, along with a reflex-type reticle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965477
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-UF517-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111049598
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mark 19 Technology Tested by 10th Mountain Division, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.