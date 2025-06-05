New Mark 19 Technology Tested by 10th Mountain Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division receive classroom instruction on the XM152 Mounted Machine Gun Optic at the Forge Integration Facility June 5, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The MMO is a versatile optic designed for use with the Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun that offers a wide field of view and magnification abilities, along with a reflex-type reticle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)