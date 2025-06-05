Tyler Griffeth, a training instructor with the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command speaks about the XM152 Mounted Machine Gun Optic at the Forge Integration Facility June 5, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The MMO is a versatile optic designed for use with the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun that offers a wide field of view and magnification abilities, along with a reflex-type reticle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965449
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-UF517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111048616
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Mark 19 Technology Tested by 10th Mountain Division, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.