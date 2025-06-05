New Mark 19 Technology Tested by 10th Mountain Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tyler Griffeth, a training instructor with the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command speaks about the XM152 Mounted Machine Gun Optic at the Forge Integration Facility June 5, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The MMO is a versatile optic designed for use with the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun that offers a wide field of view and magnification abilities, along with a reflex-type reticle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)