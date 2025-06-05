Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mark 19 Technology Tested by 10th Mountain Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Tyler Griffeth, a training instructor with the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command speaks about the XM152 Mounted Machine Gun Optic at the Forge Integration Facility June 5, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The MMO is a versatile optic designed for use with the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun that offers a wide field of view and magnification abilities, along with a reflex-type reticle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965449
    VIRIN: 250605-A-UF517-1001
    Filename: DOD_111048616
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mark 19 Technology Tested by 10th Mountain Division, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    Technology
    Warfighting
    Mark 19
    Innovation
    Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download