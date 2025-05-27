Cpl. Sara Medina's camera recovered from Operation Sahayogi Haat | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created to document the camera of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sara Medina, a combat photographer who served with Marine Corps Installations Pacific on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2025. Medina and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, were both on board a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 that crashed during Operation Sahayogi Haat after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on May 12, 2015. Medina’s camera was recovered shortly after the crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)