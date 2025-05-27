Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Sara Medina's camera recovered from Operation Sahayogi Haat | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev and Sgt. Vincent Pham

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    This video was created to document the camera of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sara Medina, a combat photographer who served with Marine Corps Installations Pacific on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2025. Medina and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, were both on board a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 that crashed during Operation Sahayogi Haat after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on May 12, 2015. Medina’s camera was recovered shortly after the crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965363
    VIRIN: 250605-M-JR395-1001
    Filename: DOD_111047370
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Sara Medina's camera recovered from Operation Sahayogi Haat | B-Roll, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev and Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    COMCAM
    SAHAYOGI HAAT
    Indo-Pacific
    Humaniarian Aid

