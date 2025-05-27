This video was created to document the camera of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sara Medina, a combat photographer who served with Marine Corps Installations Pacific on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 5, 2025. Medina and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, were both on board a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 that crashed during Operation Sahayogi Haat after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on May 12, 2015. Medina’s camera was recovered shortly after the crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965363
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-JR395-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047370
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpl. Sara Medina's camera recovered from Operation Sahayogi Haat | B-Roll, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev and Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.