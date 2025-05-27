Turn-in and Equipment Wash at DEFENDER 25 ECHA site in Komotini, Greece

DEFENDER 25’s Immediate Response exercise is ending soon, and some of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets signed to the Vermont National Guard’s 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Mountain and the 48th Chemical Brigade’s 59th Chemical Company are being returned to the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Komotini, Greece.
A team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa Battalion is receiving the APS-2 vehicles and equipment and giving the gear a thorough wash before it’s transported back to Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, and the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands.
(Video by LaShaun Chappell and production by 405th AFSB PAO Cameron Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 02:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965356
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-SM279-5582
|Filename:
|DOD_111047326
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KOMOTINI, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
