Turn-in and Equipment Wash at DEFENDER 25 ECHA site in Komotini, Greece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965356" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DEFENDER 25’s Immediate Response exercise is ending soon, and some of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets signed to the Vermont National Guard’s 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Mountain and the 48th Chemical Brigade’s 59th Chemical Company are being returned to the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Komotini, Greece.



A team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa Battalion is receiving the APS-2 vehicles and equipment and giving the gear a thorough wash before it’s transported back to Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, and the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands.



(Video by LaShaun Chappell and production by 405th AFSB PAO Cameron Porter)