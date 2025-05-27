Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turn-in and Equipment Wash at DEFENDER 25 ECHA site in Komotini, Greece

    KOMOTINI, GREECE

    06.03.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    DEFENDER 25’s Immediate Response exercise is ending soon, and some of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets signed to the Vermont National Guard’s 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Mountain and the 48th Chemical Brigade’s 59th Chemical Company are being returned to the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Komotini, Greece.

    A team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa Battalion is receiving the APS-2 vehicles and equipment and giving the gear a thorough wash before it’s transported back to Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, and the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands.

    (Video by LaShaun Chappell and production by 405th AFSB PAO Cameron Porter)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 02:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965356
    VIRIN: 250604-A-SM279-5582
    Filename: DOD_111047326
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KOMOTINI, GR

    This work, Turn-in and Equipment Wash at DEFENDER 25 ECHA site in Komotini, Greece, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

