    Road to Drill Broadcast June 2025

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Road to Drill Broadcast for June 2025

    Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

    TRT: 13:08

    Topics: June Drill, Since Last Drill, F-15EX Announcement, POTUS Visit to Selfridge, Site Activation Taskforce Visit, and more.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    127th Wing
    alwaysready
    Selfridge Air National Gaurd Base
    Michigan Natioanl Guard

