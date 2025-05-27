video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965347" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel executed combined flying training exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea April 21-May 2. The was designed to enhance the combined readiness and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces, strengthening the alliance and contributing to regional stability. It also includes U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army participation.