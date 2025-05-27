Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Flag 25-1

    GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. service members and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel executed combined flying training exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea April 21-May 2. The was designed to enhance the combined readiness and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces, strengthening the alliance and contributing to regional stability. It also includes U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army participation.

