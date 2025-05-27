U.S. service members and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel executed combined flying training exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea April 21-May 2. The was designed to enhance the combined readiness and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces, strengthening the alliance and contributing to regional stability. It also includes U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army participation.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 23:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965347
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-LA223-2430
|Filename:
|DOD_111047099
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
