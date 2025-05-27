The Offutt Advisory Counsel held their annual picnic at the Bellevue Berry Farm on May 29, 2025. The picnic is held to thank the service members and their families and to show community support for the base. (U.S. Air Force video by the 55th Wing Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965258
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-HV284-3276
|Filename:
|DOD_111045470
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt Advisory Council Appreciation Picnic 2025, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
