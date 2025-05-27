Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCTSSA Dynamis Prototypes

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Kurtis Chan, Moises Rodriguez and Joseph Vincent

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity develop technologies, like the small form factor systems Marine Air-to-Ground Command and Control Prototype (MCP) and the Dynamis Mesh (DM), to ensure that the processing of this raw information into a more portable platform. These systems close the gap between the fight tonight and fight tomorrow solutions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Eduardo Gutierrez, Mr. Joseph Vincent, CTR Kurtis Chan, CTR Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 11:16
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

