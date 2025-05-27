Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity develop technologies, like the small form factor systems Marine Air-to-Ground Command and Control Prototype (MCP) and the Dynamis Mesh (DM), to ensure that the processing of this raw information into a more portable platform. These systems close the gap between the fight tonight and fight tomorrow solutions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Eduardo Gutierrez, Mr. Joseph Vincent, CTR Kurtis Chan, CTR Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965246
|VIRIN:
|250203-O-LN574-9211
|Filename:
|DOD_111045086
|Length:
|00:09:36
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCTSSA Dynamis Prototypes, by Kurtis Chan, Moises Rodriguez and Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.