PEO STRI Elevator Pitch - 90 seconds

It's hard to tell our story in just 90 seconds! The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is the U.S. Army’s leading provider of testing, training and information operations solutions in support of the United States Department of Defense (DoD). PEO STRI has a portfolio of over 260 programs spanning live, virtual, constructive, and gaming environments. As part of the Office of the United States Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT), PEO STRI is an acquisition office that serves as an advanced developer to transition technology and capabilities to meet Army requirements. This capability developing is done in collaboration with industry, academia, congress, interagency stakeholders and the end-user. PEO STRI supports the U.S. Army and DoD goals of rapid acquisition to transform and modernize the Army. PEO STRI is located in the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida. Known as “Team Orlando,” this central Florida location has the world’s largest technology corridor of modeling, simulation and training organizations that work together to provide innovative solutions to tomorrow’s challenges.