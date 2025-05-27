Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEO STRI Elevator Pitch - 90 seconds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Ariana Aubuchon 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    It's hard to tell our story in just 90 seconds! The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is the U.S. Army’s leading provider of testing, training and information operations solutions in support of the United States Department of Defense (DoD). PEO STRI has a portfolio of over 260 programs spanning live, virtual, constructive, and gaming environments. As part of the Office of the United States Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT), PEO STRI is an acquisition office that serves as an advanced developer to transition technology and capabilities to meet Army requirements. This capability developing is done in collaboration with industry, academia, congress, interagency stakeholders and the end-user. PEO STRI supports the U.S. Army and DoD goals of rapid acquisition to transform and modernize the Army. PEO STRI is located in the Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Florida. Known as “Team Orlando,” this central Florida location has the world’s largest technology corridor of modeling, simulation and training organizations that work together to provide innovative solutions to tomorrow’s challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965140
    VIRIN: 250602-A-AJ762-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043601
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO STRI Elevator Pitch - 90 seconds, by Ariana Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PEO STRI, Synthetic Training, Live Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download