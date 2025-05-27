Navy SEALs Complete Unit Level Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) completed unit level training in Virginia Beach in May, 2025, qualifying the operators in all aspects of special operations. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world's most lethal maritime special operations forces to ensure the United States will deter and win wars. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jake Vernier)