    Navy SEALs Complete Unit Level Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Vernier 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) completed unit level training in Virginia Beach in May, 2025, qualifying the operators in all aspects of special operations. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world's most lethal maritime special operations forces to ensure the United States will deter and win wars. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jake Vernier)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965089
    VIRIN: 250529-N-EG592-1001
    Filename: DOD_111042649
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Navy SEAL

