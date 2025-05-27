DLA Protecting the Warfighter, A U.S. Army Officer’s Story From Iraq

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This powerful 9-minute video offers a rare, firsthand account of how the Defense Logistics Agency's mission directly impacts lives on the front lines. Featuring a DLA employee who was shot while serving as an Army officer in Iraq, the video highlights how the ESAPI plate he was wearing—supplied by DLA—stopped the bullet and ultimately saved his life. His story is not just a testament to resilience and service, but a compelling reminder to our workforce that what we do every day matters. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways