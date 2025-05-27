Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC-GSL Test New Lightweight Airfield Matting System

    05.27.2025

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The logistical arm of the Department of Defense is vast, but one wouldn't expect that the military's mantra of 'bring your own equipment' would also relate to airfields!

    Expeditionary airfield matting has been in use since 1939 by the U.S. Army Air Corps, and a team from ERDC's Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory recently traveled to Nellis Air Force Base to field test new matting components that are lighter, easier to pack and may even last longer than current models.

