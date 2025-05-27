ERDC-GSL Test New Lightweight Airfield Matting System

The logistical arm of the Department of Defense is vast, but one wouldn't expect that the military's mantra of 'bring your own equipment' would also relate to airfields!
Expeditionary airfield matting has been in use since 1939 by the U.S. Army Air Corps, and a team from ERDC's Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory recently traveled to Nellis Air Force Base to field test new matting components that are lighter, easier to pack and may even last longer than current models.
|05.27.2025
|06.03.2025 08:43
|Package
|965020
|250527-D-HE363-9696
|DOD_111041527
|00:02:44
|US
|0
|0
