ERDC-GSL Test New Lightweight Airfield Matting System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965020" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The logistical arm of the Department of Defense is vast, but one wouldn't expect that the military's mantra of 'bring your own equipment' would also relate to airfields!



Expeditionary airfield matting has been in use since 1939 by the U.S. Army Air Corps, and a team from ERDC's Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory recently traveled to Nellis Air Force Base to field test new matting components that are lighter, easier to pack and may even last longer than current models.