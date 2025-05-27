Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC and OSU Wave Flume Testing

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Lab recently hosted a team from Oregon State University to provide design guidance for engineers in the field who are creating composite beaches with dynamic revetments for coastal protection.

    Location: US

